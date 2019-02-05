Netflix's New Dating Show Bets You Can Handle the Awkwardness of Watching People Go on First Dates

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 9:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dating Around

Netflix

Cancel your Valentine's Day Plans because Netflix is entering the realm of reality TV dating shows.

The streaming giant, which has several dating shows already on its platform, many licensed from other countries, has its first original program with Dating Around.

The new series, which debuts on Valentine's Day, features one single going on five first dates in each episode. From the looks of the trailer below, the dates range from great to incredibly awkward. So, exactly like many of the first dates you've probably had, dear reader.

Photos

Reality Shows Canceled Due to Controversy

Dating Around's stars range in age, race, gender and sexual orientation. Netflix promises the series will deliver an "honest and compelling look at the real world of dating."

"To the first blind date of my life, I hope you're not a serial killer," a contestant says in the trailer above.

Same, girl, but this isn't You, it's Dating Around.

Dating Around looks like it'll be as awkward as you can handle, from bad sexual innuendos, talk of drug use and plenty of culture clashes.

Dating Around drops Thursday, Feb. 14 on Netflix.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Reality TV , Netflix , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Modern Family

The Modern Family Cast's Reactions to the Show Ending Are All Too Relatable

Modern Family

Why Is Modern Family Ending?

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' Trailer Is So Sexy, So Mysterious

Lisa Vanderpump Explains James Kennedy's Latest Firing

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon Shades Ariana Grande After Enjoying "Cougar Conversations" With Pete Davidson

Modern Family

Modern Family Ending After Season 11

Nick Cannon Had "Cougar Conversations" With Pete Davidson

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.