The Bachelor's Kirpa Explains Her Mysterious Chin Injury

Everyone loves a good reality TV mystery, especially one that gets revealed. That's happened for The Bachelor, specifically what exactly was going on with Kirpa Sudick's chin injury.

"When I first got here, I was like this is gorgeous, but Thailand's f—ked me up, not in a good way," Kirpa says in the deleted scene above.

Just how did the country leave Kirpa f—ked up? Let's her explain: "I was trying to be basic and take a picture in front of the ocean at the start of a sunset, but it had rained and I forgot about that, so rocks and water: slippery."