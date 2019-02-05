My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Thore Has Her World Rocked By a Disturbing Crime

It happened on her own turf, which made it even worse for Whitney Thore: The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star had her touring RV vandalized outside her own house.

"I went outside to get the mail and saw that somebody had f—ked up the side of the RV," Thore says in the exclusive clip above.

A vandal spray painted "Fat bitch!" over Thore's face, which adorns the side of the vehicle she used to tour with Big Girl Dance Class. The image was also made to say, "Follow big girl ass!"