It's Official: Abby Lee Miller Returns for Revealing New Season of Dance Moms

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 6:20 AM
She's back! Abby Lee Miller is returning to Dance Moms for season eight, or Dance Moms: Resurrection, and the new trailer is nothing short of dramatic.
In the video below, the 52-year-old reality star has cameras on her while in the hospital battling cancer.
"In an instant, your life changes completely," Miller says over footage of her being placed in an ambulance.
Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in April 2018. In the trailer, a doctor paints the picture just how rare her cancer is.
"I was ready to go back to work and start my life over and now I can't even walk," Miller says.
But she needs to get back to work.
"I need to get back to teaching and I need to get back to screaming at children," she says. "I need to get back to my roots. I'm going to take these kids right back to Pittsburgh."
The reaction she gets from the students is…heartwarming.
"There's people that counted me out, thought I was finished, considered the ALDC dead. Well, I fought hard to be here, and you have to a fighter too. You have to fight to get those legs straight, you have to fight to get better feet, you have to fight to be a champion," Miller tells her students.
Miller has hinted about her return to Dance Moms for months. Prior to the announcement of the new season, Miller served a prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud and after released was living in a halfway house. Miller left the show in season seven and Dancing With the Stars' Cheryl Burke stepped in.
Dance Moms: Resurrection premieres in June on Lifetime.
