Ruffles, Feathers and Sequins Galore: See the Craziest Grammy's Looks of All-Time

The Grammy Awards is rapidly approaching and while the night is mostly about the music, all eyes will be on the eye-catching fashion statements the stars are making.

In years past, celebs like Nicki Minaj, Lady Gagaand Katy Perry have gone all out for their stroll down the red carpet. One year, Lady Gaga arrived in a literal egg, which was carried by models wearing gold outfits.

While Lady Gaga has slightly toned down her out of the world looks, other stars continue to carry on with the tradition of donning their most outrageous looks. So, what will this year have in store for red carpet fanatics? Well, people will just have to wait and see when the red carpet kicks off on Sunday.

Until then, you can reminisce about past Grammy Awards, because we rounded up the craziest, most outrageous and fabulous looks in the Grammy's history.