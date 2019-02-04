BTS to Present at the 2019 Grammy Awards

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019

After months of hard work that resulted in blood, sweat and tears, BTS is officially named presenters for the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The K-pop group may not have gotten a direct nomination for their numerous hits, but they will definitely be making an appearance at the 31st Annual Awards, E! News can confirm. 

No word yet on which category the "Idol" singers will be presenting, but fans are overjoyed to hear that the group will be getting their much-deserved moment in the spotlight. 

Their millions of fans were disappointed to learn that the stars were only nominated for Best Recording Package, which is basically a nomination recognizing their album Love Yourself: Tear artwork. If the men win, they will take the stage with art director HuskyFox

2019 Grammys: Nominees React

In the Best Recording Packaging category, which is the 65th category, they are going up against St. Vincent's MasseductionMitski's Be the Cowboythe Chairman's The Offering and Foxhole's Well Kept Thing.

The show will be hosted by The Voice's Alicia Keys and will have performances by Post Malone, Miley Cyrus and so much more.

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Gammy Awards Sunday February 10, 6e|3p on E! Canada

