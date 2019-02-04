The 17 Stages of Waiting for The Bachelor To Give You Your First Kiss

Ah to have your first kiss on national television.

Bachelor contestant Heather had quite the night on The Bachelor tonight after getting the first one-on-one in Thailand and realizing that likely meant she was about to finally have her very first kiss with a boy.

Heather, who is 22 and only ever credited onscreen as a person who has never been kissed, shared that fact on night one, and ever since then we've all just been on the edge of our seats wondering when Heather would finally get to swap some spit with former football player Colton Underwood. It was obviously going to happen at some point, and tonight was her night.

Heather was giddy and nervous from the moment her name was on the date card to the moment the kiss actually happened, and honestly it was pretty relatable to the point where maybe there are some tips here that regular people could use to be kissed by the person they're casually dating alongside multiple other people.

Maybe? We could try, at least.