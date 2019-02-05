Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 3:00 AM
Valentine's Day is basically here and if you have a date night lined up, you're already thinking about what to wear.
If you want to go with something red or pink, you're thinking along the right lines. But what you wear depends so much on what you're doing. If you're staying in for the evening, how about a flirty little PJ set? Or if you're going out on the town with all your besties, you're going to want to step it up with something attention grabbing. So firm up your plans and get to shopping.
The big day is right around the corner, people!
Date night calls for a slinky, sexy dress that leave little to the imagination—especially on this day of all days. Keep your look simple, with the attention on that statement dress, with black accessories and a nude lip color.
BUY IT: Endless Summer Harper Slip Dress, $168 at Revolve; RAYE Poise Heel, $116 at Revolve; Elizabeth Cole Drop Earrings, $128 at Revolve; Whistles Rivington Mini Shiny Croc-Embossed Clutch, $179 at Bloomingdales; CHANEL Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour, $37 at Barney's New York
Have a GNO on the books this Vday's eve? You're going to need something flashy but flirty, like this pink sparkly number. Might as well go full out with a pair of playful heels, a red hot bag and a matching clutch.
BUY IT: Express X Olivia Culpo Surplice Sequin Dress, $138 at Express; Katy Perry the Sissy Heel, $89 at Katy Perry Collections; Oversized Suedette Envelope Clutch, $12 at Boohoo; Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick, $38 at Sephora; Justine Clenquet Ronnie Earrings, $128 at Shopbop
If you and bae have plans to stay in, you kind of have the best plans of all. But just because you're not leaving the house doesn't mean you shouldn't look cute. A satin cami short set, themed for the day of course, a glossy lip and cozy Uggs is exactly the perfect attire.
BUY IT: VERY SEXY Essential Satin Cami & Short Set, $55 at Victoria's Secret; Soap and Glory Sexy Mother Pucker Pillow Plump XXL Lip Plump Gloss, $14 at Skinstore; NADRI initial Pendant Necklace, $45 at Nordstrom; Barefoot Dreams Trimmed Throw, $50 at Nordstrom Rack; UGG Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot, $140 at Nordstrom
Ah, the movie date. Another comfortable outfit option that we're big fans of. To make your jeans and tee look stand out on this holiday of love, opt for a red tie blouse and coordinating slip-on sneaks. Slide on your good butt jeans and you're all set to take off for the eve with your honey.
BUY IT: Jacquard Tie Front Shirt, $68 at Topshop; RAG & BONE Ripped High Waist Skinny Jeans, $225 at Nordstrom; Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker, $50 at Nordstrom; YVES SAINT LAURENT Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-in-Stick Lipstick, $38 at Nordstrom; COACH Canteen Leather Crossbody Bag, $350 at Nordstrom
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
