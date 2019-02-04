The Bachelor Star Bekah Martinez Gives Birth to Her First Child

The time has arrived! The Bachelor star Bekah Martinez and her boyfriend Grayston Leonard just welcomed their first baby!

Leonard posted the exciting news on Instagram and shared two photos of their sweet new bundle of joy. In the photos, Leonard and Martinez's baby sleeps on her chest and in another one covers its face with some gray mittens.

"#nopicturesplease," he wrote in the post.

According to People, the couple welcomed a baby girl via water birth on Feb. 1 at 10:14 a.m.

The 23-year-old star and her partner have been dating for several months, and made their relationship official last July. When Bekah found out she was pregnant, she told Pure Wow in Sept. 2018 that she was in "disbelief."

"I was in disbelief and thought, 'Is this really happening?'" Adding, "I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive."