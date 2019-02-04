Party of Five Reboot Officially Coming to Freeform

Another day, another reboot comes to life.

Freeform has officially announced that it ordered 10 episodes of a Party of Five reboot, from the original show's creators Amy Lippman and Chris Keyser along with Michal Zebede, though this version has a bit of a modern twist.

While the original show followed a family of five siblings from ages one to 24 who have to take care of each other after their parents die in a car accident. This time, the parents have been suddenly deported to Mexico, leaving their five kids behind to navigate daily life without them.

Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado, and Elle Paris star in the new series as the four older kids in the Acosta family.