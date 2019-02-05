Meet E!'s Front Five as New York Fashion Week 2019 Kicks Off

At long last, New York Fashion Week is finally here!

E! is back as the official multi-platform media partner of New York Fashion Week, meaning pop culture fanatics and fashion lovers everywhere get a backstage pass (and front row seat!) to the hottest runways, glitziest red carpets, exclusive parties and most sought after design collections.

In addition to E!'s comprehensive coverage of all the NYFW magic, we're highlighting a hand-picked group of five of the most influential movers and shakers shaping the conversation each NYFW.

E!'s Front Five will take you closer to the action with an inside look at NYFW through the lens of an original, five-day documentary series airing on social media. Viewers will also get a chance to catch the action on E!. Following the series, E!'s very own Zanna Roberts Rossi will moderate The Talks: Meet the Front Five panel and luncheon.