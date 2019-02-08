How Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Turned "Shallow" Into an Iconic Duet No One Saw Coming

1:46.

Ask any true fan of A Star Is Born what the significance of that time-stamp is and they will most likely be able to immediately tell you that it's the exact moment Lady Gaga sings the movie's first teaser trailer. It was the world's introduction to Gaga as a serious actress, Bradley Cooper as a director and singer (as Jackson Maine), and, of course, to "Shallow," the unexpected hit song of 2018 that no one saw coming—or can stop singing.

"Shallow" is up for four awards at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday—including Song of the Year and Record of the Year—and has already taken home trophies at the Golden Globes for Best Original Song among many other wins.

After this weekend, Cooper could very well likely be a Grammy winner, with Gaga set to add a few more golden statues to her already impressive mantle, which holds six Grammys.