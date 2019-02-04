Kristoff St. John's Cause Of Death Under ''Additional Investigation'' as Autopsy Is Completed

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 2:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kristoff St. John's cause of death has been deferred by the Los Angeles County Coroner until an "additional investigation" is completed.

The soap opera star's autopsy has been completed one day after he was found dead in his home in Calif. However, the autopsy report, which was obtained by E! News, offers little insight into the Young and the Restless star's final moments. 

E! News can confirm that police were called to St. John's home for a possible alcohol overdose on Sunday at 2 p.m., where they found the star dead. The authorities offered no further details at the time.

At the time of his death, the 52-year-old was engaged to Kseniya Mikhaleva, who he proposed to in August. "How did it happen ??? How ??? Why did you leave so early ???? and left me alone ..... I can't believe," she wrote on Instagram on Monday. "You were everything to me .... you were a loving father, a loving man,.....how love??we should doing a lot of things in future......"

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

The star is survived by his two daughters, Paris and Lola. In a statement released by attorney Marg Geragos, the St. John family said, "Few men had the unique strength, courage & sensitivity that @kristoffstjohn1 lived every single minute of every day. He impacted everyone he met and millions who he inspired and in turn admired him. On behalf of @MiaStJohnBoxer & @TheStJohnFamily thank you for all of your love.

In recent years, the Neil Winters actor was reportedly plagued by mental health issues following the apparent suicide of his son Julian. In 2017, it was reported that the star underwent psychiatric treatment an alleged mental health "scare."

Our thoughts are with the St. John family. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Soap Operas , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Why Does Kylie Jenner Keep Playing Us?!

E-Comm: Sherpa Jackets Dudes Will Love

Sherpa Jackets Dudes Will Love

Rosie McClelland

You Need to Hear Sophia Grace's Cousin Rosie McClelland Sing

Party of Five

Party of Five Reboot Officially Coming to Freeform

Lady Gaga, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and More Stars Dazzle at Oscars 2019 Nominees Luncheon

Tom Brady, Julian Edelman

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman's Super Bowl Trip to Disney World Is Pretty Magical

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

Ben Affleck Is "Back in Contact" With Lindsay Shookus 5 Months After Split

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.