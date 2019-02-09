How to Watch the 2019 Grammys on TV and Online

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Feb. 9, 2019 3:00 AM
Music lovers, rejoice! It's time for the 2019 Grammys.
Now in its 61st year, the Grammy Awards makes its highly-anticipated return to the City of Angels when the star-studded celebration broadcasts live from the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10.
The Grammys performance lineup includes Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Ricky Martin, Janelle Monáe and a whopping 10 more impressive live acts. This year's nominees also boast unmatched talent, with Kendrick Lamarand Drake leading the pack of the Grammys' top artists.
And speaking of the most celebrated musicians, Drizzy sees himself nominated alongside Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves and the artists included in the Black Panther soundtrack for the most coveted honor of the evening... Album of the Year!
Oh, and how could we forget? The one and only Alicia Keys is hosting.
So without further ado, here's your handy dandy viewing guide to the 2019 Grammys:
First and foremost, make sure you've downloaded the E! app to get all of the behind-the-scenes access to the big night. Viewers can watch Live From the Red Carpet and catch their favorite stars interviewed before heading into the main event.
CBS will broadcast the Grammys live this Sunday, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Viewers can also livestream the show through the CBS All Access subscription service, which is available on CBS.com, as well as the CBS app available for iOS, Android Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku and more.
Jaclyn Martinez/Courtesy of AK Worldwide, Inc.
Additional streaming services that offer CBS include YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV and PlayStation Vue.
We recommend scheduling your Grammys watch party for 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, when E!'s Live From the Red Carpet special officially kicks off. Hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will bring pop culture fanatics onto the Grammys red carpet for exclusive interviews and unforgettable moments with A-listers across every genre.
Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Gammy Awards Sunday February 10, 6e|3p on E! Canada
