How to Watch the 2019 Grammys on TV and Online

Music lovers, rejoice! It's time for the 2019 Grammys.

Now in its 61st year, the Grammy Awards makes its highly-anticipated return to the City of Angels when the star-studded celebration broadcasts live from the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10.

The Grammys performance lineup includes Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Ricky Martin, Janelle Monáe and a whopping 10 more impressive live acts. This year's nominees also boast unmatched talent, with Kendrick Lamarand Drake leading the pack of the Grammys' top artists.

And speaking of the most celebrated musicians, Drizzy sees himself nominated alongside Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves and the artists included in the Black Panther soundtrack for the most coveted honor of the evening... Album of the Year!

Oh, and how could we forget? The one and only Alicia Keys is hosting.

So without further ado, here's your handy dandy viewing guide to the 2019 Grammys: