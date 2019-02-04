Is The Fix Marcia Clark's Revenge Fantasy After Infamous O.J. Simpson Trial?

"I wanted to write The Fix because it really does wrap in all my life experience," Clark says in the exclusive video above.

Click play on the video above to hear more and see your first look at the new crime drama. The series' first poster is here as well.

"I lived through a high-profile media circus. It tells the story of what goes on beyond the TV cameras," Clark explains.

As for whether or not she's rewriting her own history, Clark says, "Is this a revenge fantasy? Maybe!"