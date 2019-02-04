Here's What's Really Going on Between Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are keeping things casual.

The pair of A-listers made headlines on Friday night, when they were spotted leaving the Los Angeles comedy venue Largo at the Coronet together, after the Saturday Night Live star finished his show. Pete proudly held the Brit's hand and ate a lollipop, while Kate followed his lead to the car in a chic black and white checked AllSaints coat.

Their PDA all but confirmed that a romance is brewing between the comedian and actress, but a source tell E! News that they are keeping things "casual" for now. "They spend most of their time on opposite coasts so it's a casual thing," the source explains. "But they are going to keep talking and having fun together."

Moreover, the Underworld star seems totally smitten with the 25-year-old. The insider says, "Kate thinks he's the sweetest and nicest guy."