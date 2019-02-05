Best Picture Tournament: Which Oscar Winner From the Past 50 Years Is Your Favorite Film?

The countdown to the 91st Academy Awards has begun!

Now that it's February we are only weeks away from the biggest award show of the year with the 2019 Oscars airing on Feb. 24 on ABC.

Since it's the biggest award show in the entertainment world—especially in the film world—winning one of these Oscar statues is an honor like no other. Winning the title of Best Picture however is the ultimate award when it comes to movies and so far there have been a lot of noteworthy recipients.

While there have been 90 years' worth of winners of Best Picture at the Oscars, the past 50 years have proven that movies and their messages have a powerful effect on everyone who watches them. That's why each year fans and actors alike wait with baited breath to see who will take home the top prize.

For example, remember when Titanic took home the title at the 70th show? It was a major accomplishment and we never let go of that moment.