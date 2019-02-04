Damon Wayans Jr. Apologizes for "Immature and Hurtful" LGBTQ Comments

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 10:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Damon Wayans Jr., 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Damon Wayans Jr. is addressing controversial comments he made close to a decade ago.         

In a new statement, the actor and comedian apologized for tweets from 2010 and 2011 that have since been deleted.

"When I was a young comic trying to find my voice, I made some immature and hurtful tweets that I deeply regret at the expense of the LGBTQ community. When I tweeted those comments, almost 10 years ago, I was unaware of the emotional impact they could have," he explained to Deadline. "I am not excusing that behavior but that is not who I am today. Society evolved and so have I and it is something I will continue to do both personally and professionally."

Damon continued, "Continued learning, acceptance and thoughtful words are all important actions that will help make society a kinder and safer place for all people.  You know better, you do better."

Photos

Think Before You Tweet: Celebs' Controversial Twitter Posts

Recently, Damon earned the title of executive producer of a new CW show called Glamorous.

The series will focus on a gender non-conforming high school graduate who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube. Star Trek Discovery's Jordon Nardino serves as a writer.

As for Damon's controversial tweets, Deadline reports that the actor once replied to a user referring to them as a "tranny bitch."

He also wrote, "Being on the road during the day sucks tranny balls." There were also tweets where he used the phrase "no homo" and "f--."

Ultimately, Damon doesn't want his past messages to disrupt his future work that includes a unique story not often seen on the small screen.

"I am very proud of the work we are doing at Two Shakes entertainment.  The company was founded with the mission of working with diverse voices, both in front and behind the camera," Damon shared in his statement. "When Glamourous was pitched to us I thought it was brilliant, heartwarming and important.  We will continue to be committed to pursuing protagonists who don't traditionally get to be at the center of a show and bringing their stories to the screen."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Damon Wayans Jr. , LGBTQ , Controversy , Twitter , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bridget Moynahan, Tom Brady

Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan Congratulates Him on Super Bowl Win

Adam Levine, Super Bowl

Adam Levine's Nipples and Tank Top at the 2019 Super Bowl Raise Eyebrows

Fan Bingbing

Fan Bingbing Returns to Social Media After Mysterious Disappearance

Jennifer Lopez, Chris Evans

Jennifer Lopez, Chris Evans and More to Present at the 2019 Oscars

Taraji P. Henson, Jussie Smollett

What Taraji P. Henson Told Jussie Smollett After His Attack

SpongeBob SquarePants, Super Bowl

Why SpongeBob SquarePants Made a Cameo During the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna

Rihanna Trolls In-Flight Passengers Wanting to Watch the Super Bowl

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.