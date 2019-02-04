Adam Levine's Nipples and Tank Top at the 2019 Super Bowl Raise Eyebrows

For his 2019 Super Bowl halftime show performance, Adam Levine started with a jacket on and ended up half naked.

As any Maroon 5 fan who watched Sunday night's game knows, the Maroon 5 frontman wasn't shy about shedding his clothes during his band's big set—and fans had a lot to say. Toward the end of the show, he ditched his jacket, sporting solely a tank top with a geometric print.

The Internet wasted no time drawing hilarious comparisons between the top and various home goods, from a Target pillow to a kitchen towel.