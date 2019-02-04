Jennifer Lopez, Chris Evans and More to Present at the 2019 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 9:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lopez, Chris Evans

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Noam Galai/Getty Images

The 2019 Oscars are just around the corner, and new details are starting to be revealed.

 The Academy announced the first round of presenters for the big award show on Monday, and fans will certainly recognize the famous faces.

Jennifer Lopez, Chris Evans, Tessa Thompson, Amandla Stenberg and Daniel Craig are just a few of the A-listers set to open the envelopes. Other presenters include Oscars winners, like Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson and Charlize Theron

Saturday Night Live alumni Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph are also sure to bring the laughs once they take the stage. In addition, Constance Wu and Awkwafina are set to present, even though many feel like their film Crazy Rich Asians was completely snubbed

In addition, The Academy revealed Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic will perform during the "In Memoriam" segment. However, they're not the only ones set to perform. Jennifer Hudson will also take the stage and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will sing "Shallow" from A Star Is Born. What's more, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will sing "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns will be performed by a "surprise special guest."

Read

Oscars 2019 Nominations: Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt, Crazy Rich Asians and More Snubbed

Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani announced the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards in January. Not only will this year's award show honor the work of these contenders, but it also seeks to "embrace the diversity of the global movie-going audience."

"The Oscar nominees have generated tremendous worldwide attention through their captivating stories, achievements and performances," Oscar producer Donna Gigliotti and co-producer and director Glenn Weiss said via a press release. "We want to give the public an opportunity to once again experience the moments that have moved us all. It is a celebration of our universal love of movies." 

The Academy still has not confirmed whether it will find a replacement for Kevin Hart as host. Although, many suspect it the award show simply won't have a host this year.

While fans will have to wait until the big night to see which films take home the trophies, Roma and The Favourite are currently leading the nominees with 10 nods each. 

The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at in Hollywood Feb. 24. Fans can catch all of the action by tuning in to ABC that night at 8:00 p.m. ET.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oscars , 2019 Oscars , Top Stories , Apple News , Jennifer Lopez , Chris Evans , Charlize Theron

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bridget Moynahan, Tom Brady

Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan Congratulates Him on Super Bowl Win

Damon Wayans Jr., 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Damon Wayans Jr. Apologizes for "Immature and Hurtful" LGBTQ Comments

Adam Levine, Super Bowl

Adam Levine's Nipples and Tank Top at the 2019 Super Bowl Raise Eyebrows

Fan Bingbing

Fan Bingbing Returns to Social Media After Mysterious Disappearance

Taraji P. Henson, Jussie Smollett

What Taraji P. Henson Told Jussie Smollett After His Attack

SpongeBob SquarePants, Super Bowl

Why SpongeBob SquarePants Made a Cameo During the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna

Rihanna Trolls In-Flight Passengers Wanting to Watch the Super Bowl

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.