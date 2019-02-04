Why SpongeBob SquarePants Made a Cameo During the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show

SpongeBob SquarePants stole the show at the 2019 Super Bowl, but you may be wondering what exactly he was doing there.

For those who missed the big game in Atlanta on Sunday night, everyone's favorite sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea made a cameo during Maroon 5's halftime show set. After Adam Levine and his fellow musicians wrapped up "This Love," the rocker paused to give Squidward a moment to introduce a "musical genius," as a snippet from the series' 2001 "Band Geeks" episode briefly played.

If you need us to jog your memory, the episode featured SpongeBob absolutely nailing "Sweet Victory" at the "Bubble Bowl," which seriously resembled the annual game. The moment served as a segue to Travis Scott, who took the stage shortly after to perform "Sicko Mode."