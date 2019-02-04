Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Is Getting a Netflix Show

Goop is heading to Netflix.

Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle company will launch a new series on the streaming platform in the fall of 2019. According to Variety, the untitled show will have 30-minute installments hosted by Goop editors, chief content officer Elise Loehnen and Paltrow herself. Expect the show to tackle topics relating to physical and spiritual wellness.

"We were speaking to the platform question, and where our people are. They're watching Netflix. Some of the more strategic, bigger stories we want to tell require a TV budget. Obviously, there's no better partner in that," Loehnen told Variety about the new deal.