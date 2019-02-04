EXCLUSIVE!

America's Got Talent: The Champions Magician Shin Lim Will Blow Your Mind—Again!

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

America's Got Talent champ Shin Lim is at it again. 

The magician is competing once again on America's Got Talent: The Champions, and in the exclusive clip above, he's straight up making cards disappear into thin air. He almost makes us angry because we just don't understand how he's possibly doing this. 

We don't want to know how he's doing it, but we're mad about the fact that we don't know, you know? Magic, man! 

Just watch the clip above and get a little angry and astounded with us. 

Photos

Meet the America's Got Talent: The Champions Competitors

Lim won season 13 of America's Got Talent, and he's also managed to fool legendary magicians Penn and Teller twice on their show Fool Us. Something tells us he'll go pretty far in the competition this time as well, because we're right there with Heidi Klum, yelling in disbelief, "Where are they going?!" 

Where. Are. Those. Cards. Going?! 

Lim competes tonight on America's Got Talent: The Champions at 8 p.m. on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ America's Got Talent , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Is Getting a Netflix Show

NCIS, Cote de Pablo

NCIS Teases the Return of Ziva? A Big Secret Will Be Revealed

Jan Broberg

From Abducted in Plain Sight to Derry Girls, These Are the Hidden Gems of Netflix

SpongeBob SquarePants, Super Bowl

People Apparently Preferred Spongebob to Maroon 5 During the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bud Light, Game of Thrones, Super Bowl Commercial

Did Bud Light Just Tease How Shocked We Will Be With the Game of Thrones Ending?

The Handmaid's Tale, Season 3 Teaser, Super Bowl Commercial

Elisabeth Moss Urges America to "Wake Up" in The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 Trailer

Serena Williams, Super Bowl Ad, Bumble Commercial

From Serena Williams to the Backstreet Boys: These Are Some of the Best 2019 Super Bowl Commercials

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.