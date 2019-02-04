NCIS Teases the Return of Ziva? A Big Secret Will Be Revealed

Prepare for "the biggest NCIS secret of all" to be revealed. In a spot that aired during the 2019 Super Bowl, CBS teased a big revelation for the Tuesday, Feb. 12 episode of the long-running series titled "She."

The episode features the team finding a malnourished and confused 9-year-old girl, Lily Burke (Sunnie Pelant), hiding in a storage unit. The discovery of the girl, who is believed to be the daughter of a Navy recruit who disappeared 10 years ago, leads the team to open up an old missing persons case, and in the process Bishop (Emily Wickersham) discovers notes that Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) kept on the case long after NCIS stopped investigating.