Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Cheer on Travis Scott at Super Bowl After Pregnancy Comments

According to Kylie Jenner her daughter Stormi Webster had a "PRICELESS" reaction to Travis Scott's Super Bowl halftime performance.

The Astroworld rapper and OutKast member Big Boi both made brief appearances during Maroon 5's set. The band's performance included a SpongeBob SquarePants cameo, a gospel choir, a drum line and even a shirtless Adam Levine

In Jenner's video, her 1-year-old daughter stood in front of a television bouncing along to the music in a tie-dye sweatshirt and could be heard laughing at one point.

It's a busy weekend for Scott, Jenner and Stormi! Other than the big event during the football game, the family celebrated Stormi's monumental first birthday. The Kylie Cosmetics owner originally planned on throwing a big party for Stormi, but the rainy weekend in Los Angeles derailed her plans.