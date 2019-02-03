Demi Lovato Deletes Twitter After Comments About 21 Savage Spark Backlash

Demi Lovato's Twitter has gone dark.

The "Confident" singer sparked some ire on Sunday night during the 2019 Super Bowl when she made a comment about the rapper 21 Savage. 21 Savage, whose real name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested on Sunday morning by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) for reportedly overstaying his visa. He faces a possibility of deportation. He was reportedly born on the island of Dominica, which was a British colony.

News of 21 Savage's arrest quickly spread over social media and subsequently became a meme. Lovato wrote on Twitter Sunday afternoon, "So far 21 savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl."

People immediately began calling her out, including Offset, who sort of seemed to subtweet her. "ALL THE MEMES AND S--T AINT FUNNY WHEN SOMEBODY GOING THROUGH SOME," the Migos rapper wrote. "PRAYING FOR MY DAWG AINT S--T FUNNY HIS FANILY [sic] DEPENDING ON HIM."