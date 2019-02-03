Jennifer Lopez's Anniversary Post About Alex Rodriguez Is Total Relationship Goals

Love don't cost a thing when it comes to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship.

The happy couple celebrated their two-year anniversary on Sunday and Lopez shared a slideshow of photos of them and some of her favorite qualities about the former pro baseball player. "Two years of laughter

Two years of fun

Two years of adventures

Of excitement of growing and learning," she began the caption.

She continued, "You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life...you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again..."

J.Lo gushed about her boyfriend and praised his spontaneity and knack for surprises. "Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time... Te Amo Macho..." she concluded.