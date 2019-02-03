People Apparently Preferred Spongebob to Maroon 5 During the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Nickelodeon
by Johnni Macke | Sun., Feb. 3, 2019 6:07 PM
Nickelodeon
All hail Spongebob!
As Maroon 5 took the field at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday night fans were very excited about a possible Spongebob SquarePants appearance. Luckily, their dreams came true when the Nickelodeon cartoon character opened for Travis Scott!
He rocked out to "Sweet Victory," but it was so short that fans are a little bit upset by it. In fact, people on Twitter are making it known that they wish Spongebob was the headliner instead of Maroon 5, who also performed with with Scott and later Big Boi.
If you're a massive fan of the sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea then you are not alone in craving more from the hilarious character.
One Twitter user even showed where fans' allegiances lied with a simple poll. For Spongebob he asked people to retweet his tweet and for Maroon 5 he asked them to like it. Spongebob won...by a landslide.
All you goofy goobers out there are not alone in thinking that Spongebob was robbed during his short appearance, which also featured a cameo by Squidward.
We want more Spongebob and we want it now!
Check out some of the funniest reactions to Spongebob stealing the halftime show away from Maroon 5 below and get ready to sing out with the yellow sponge as loud as you can in solidarity.
How could they tease us with Spongebob’s Sweet Victory and not give it to us. Damn you NFL!! !! !!#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/m1QpylPwxO— Emmanuel™🇩🇴 (@_mmanny) February 4, 2019
You promised these people Sweet Victory, but all I saw was...Cheapy the Cheapskate #SuperBowl #SpongeBob pic.twitter.com/RpJsU9FSZ2— Spacy (@SpacyCore) February 4, 2019
SpongeBob tribute was the best part of the Super Bowl so far.— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 4, 2019
#SuperBowl That's all Spongebob gets are you serious? I'm calling my lawyer. pic.twitter.com/aSqS6fJc0U— AssassainWolf (@wolfiegar16) February 4, 2019
Pouring one out to all my fellow Spongebob fans #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/tdVioA5ETz— 🐊 sugarandmemories 🐊 (@sugarnziles) February 4, 2019
Waiting for the Spongebob to come back....#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/L0zg7r5qsU— LIDS (@lids) February 4, 2019
More Spongebob less Maroon 5 #SuperBowl— Mashable (@mashable) February 4, 2019
Everyone when the Spongebob clip was played.#Superbowl #SweetVictory pic.twitter.com/Ty7DKklf6A— DeadZipper (@iroll20s) February 4, 2019
