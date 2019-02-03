Bradley Cooper Talks Lady Gaga Oscars Duet: "I'm Sure I'll Be Terrified"

At the 2019 Oscars, actor and director Bradley Cooper will showcase onstage his new role: Singer.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced last week that he and Lady Gaga will perform their Oscar-nominated song "Shallow" from his movie A Star Is Born, Cooper's directorial debut, which sees him playing a famous country singer and her a rising music star. Last weekend, Cooper made a surprise onstage appearance at Gaga's show in Vegas to perform a "Shallow" duet.

"That was terrifying," Cooper told E! News' Tamara Dhia on Saturday at the 2019 Directors Guild Awards in Hollywood. "I just had to like, Zen out and just pray that I wouldn't ruin her show. Because, think about it, she just crushed it or two hours..and I thought, 'Please let me just be on pitch.'"

When asked about his Oscars performance with Gaga, Cooper said, "I'm sure I'll be terrified."