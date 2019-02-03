Bradley Cooper Talks Lady Gaga Oscars Duet: "I'm Sure I'll Be Terrified"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 3, 2019 2:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

At the 2019 Oscars, actor and director Bradley Cooper will showcase onstage his new role: Singer.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced last week that he and Lady Gaga will perform their Oscar-nominated song "Shallow" from his movie A Star Is Born, Cooper's directorial debut, which sees him playing a famous country singer and her a rising music star. Last weekend, Cooper made a surprise onstage appearance at Gaga's show in Vegas to perform a "Shallow" duet.

"That was terrifying," Cooper told E! News' Tamara Dhia on Saturday at the 2019 Directors Guild Awards in Hollywood. "I just had to like, Zen out and just pray that I wouldn't ruin her show. Because, think about it, she just crushed it or two hours..and I thought, 'Please let me just be on pitch.'"

When asked about his Oscars performance with Gaga, Cooper said, "I'm sure I'll be terrified."

Photos

Oscars 2019: Stars React to Their Nominations

Cooper was nominated for two DGA Awards but did not take any home. He was, however, honored onstage as a nominee by his former Hangover director Todd Phillips.

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Venice Film Festival

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/GC Images

Meanwhile, in addition to their nod for "Shallow," Cooper and Gaga are nominated for Oscars their leading acting roles in A Star Is Born. Cooper was not nominated in the directing category. However, the movie is nominated for Best Picture.

The 2019 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on ABC on Sunday, February 24 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 6e|3p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bradley Cooper , Lady Gaga , Top Stories , 2019 Oscars , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Adam Levine, Travis Scott, Super Bowl, Halftime Show

SpongeBob SquarePants Makes a Cameo and Adam Levine Strips During Maroon 5's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bud Light, Game of Thrones, Super Bowl Commercial

Did Bud Light Just Tease How Shocked We Will Be With the Game of Thrones Ending?

21 Savage

21 Savage Arrested by ICE and Could Be Deported

The Handmaid's Tale, Season 3 Teaser, Super Bowl Commercial

Elisabeth Moss Urges America to "Wake Up" in The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 Trailer

Serena Williams, Super Bowl Ad, Bumble Commercial

From Serena Williams to the Backstreet Boys: These Are Some of the Best 2019 Super Bowl Commercials

Pete Davidson, Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel Makes X-Rated Comment About Pete Davidson's "Diamond D"

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, 2019 Super Bowl Party

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Get Cozy on 2019 Super Bowl Date Night

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.