Bethenny Frankel Makes X-Rated Comment About Pete Davidson's "Diamond D"

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Feb. 3, 2019 2:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pete Davidson, Bethenny Frankel

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for AT&T and DIRECTV, Erik Voake/Getty Images for Nazarian Institute

This Real Housewives of New York City star just got real—very real.

Bethenny Frankel took to Twitter on Sunday and gave her two cents about Pete Davidson's recent reunion and canoodling with Kate Beckinsale. The Saturday Night Live cast member and Beckinsale hung out on Friday night after Davidson's comedy show in Los Angeles and were seen holding hands afterwards. 

Seeing as how there's a 20 year age difference between the two (Davidson is 25, Beckinsale 45), Frankel had her own prediction about what attracts the Underworld star to Davidson.

"So Pete Davidson was engaged to the sexy & talented @ArianaGrande and is now dating the beyond stunning @KateBeckinsale?" she tweeted. "So I guess it's clear that he shoots diamonds out of his penis?"

Read

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Reunite and Show PDA After Comedy Show

So, that's one way of looking at it.

One of the Real Housewives' followers responded to her first tweet and asked, "But for real.... how do these women keep falling for him??"

Frankel wrote back, "He is probably nice & funny & sensitive which women like. Cute and sweet. And the diamond D doesn't hurt I reckon."

A source told E! News that Beckinsale finds the comedian "funny and charming," although "It's definitely not anything intense."

Davidson and Ariana Grande broke off their engagement in October. He and the British actress were seen flirting at a 2019 Golden Globes after party. 

Davidson knows that there's chatter about his, uh, anatomy as there has been in the past. In fact, he believes his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande'"big dick" comment cursed him in a way.

At one of his shows in New York, Davidson reportedly told the crowd, "I don't like that she talked all that s--t for my penis. Everything is huge to her. Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my dick for the rest of my life is disappointed."

He shared similar words in Brooklyn on Jan. 14. He quipped to the crowd, "This relationship doesn't go well with this very popular person, and then she goes, 'Oh, it didn't go well. He has a big dick, though.' And everybody's like, 'Oh, what a nice girl.' No!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pete Davidson , Kate Beckinsale , Bethenny Frankel , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Adam Levine, Travis Scott, Super Bowl, Halftime Show

SpongeBob SquarePants Makes a Cameo and Adam Levine Strips During Maroon 5's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bud Light, Game of Thrones, Super Bowl Commercial

Did Bud Light Just Tease How Shocked We Will Be With the Game of Thrones Ending?

21 Savage

21 Savage Arrested by ICE and Could Be Deported

The Handmaid's Tale, Season 3 Teaser, Super Bowl Commercial

Elisabeth Moss Urges America to "Wake Up" in The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 Trailer

Serena Williams, Super Bowl Ad, Bumble Commercial

From Serena Williams to the Backstreet Boys: These Are Some of the Best 2019 Super Bowl Commercials

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

Bradley Cooper Talks Lady Gaga Oscars Duet: "I'm Sure I'll Be Terrified"

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, 2019 Super Bowl Party

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Get Cozy on 2019 Super Bowl Date Night

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.