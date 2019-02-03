Chris Pratt Dishes on His and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Wedding Plans

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 3, 2019 10:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Chris Pratt says he and fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger plan to wed as early as this fall.

The 39-year-old actor made his comments on Saturday to reporters at the premiere of his latest film, The Lego Movie 2, in Westwood, Los Angeles. He said that he and Schwarzenegger, the 29-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, were "maybe" thinking of a "fall, winter kind of thing" for their wedding, adding that they had "a lot to get done," according to People.

Pratt announced on Instagram last month that he and Schwarzenegger had gotten engaged, posting a photo of the two embracing, with her wearing a diamond engagement ring.

Photos

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cutest Moments

Last month, a source told E! News that Pratt and Schwarzenegger plan on having a big, traditional wedding and were thinking about tying the knot in Martha's Vineyard, which is a "special place for Katherine and where she spent a lot of time growing up."

"Chris wants her to have her perfect day and whatever she wants," the source said.

The two began dating last summer and have since been spotted together in public several times. They have spent time with each other's families, including Schwarzenegger's famous parents and Pratt's and ex-wife Anna Faris's 6-year-old son Jack.

Faris, who has also moved on with a new beau since her and Pratt's split, said on her podcast Unqualified last month that Pratt texted her about his and Schwarzenegger's engagement before he posted the news on social media.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

"I was like 'Ah! That's amazing,'" she said. "And I texted him back, 'Just want to remind you, I'm an ordained minister.'"

 "I knew that it was going to happen," she added. "I love her, and I love him, and I'm just so happy that they found each other."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Katherine Schwarzenegger , Engagements , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Laughs Off Pregnancy Speculation Again After Cryptic Post

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett Jokes He's the "Gay Tupac" in Emotional First Appearance Since Attack

Amal Clooney

Raise Your Glass & Look Back at Amal Clooney's Best Fashion Moments on Her Birthday

Puppy Bowl XV

Meet the Adorable & Adoptable Dogs Competing in This Year's Puppy Bowl

E-Comm: Closet Staples for the Career Woman

Closet Staples for the Career Woman

Lady Gaga, Super Bowl 50

A Look Back at the Most Memorable National Anthem Singers at the Super Bowl

Kerri Rawson, A Serial Killer's Daughter, Dennis Rader, BTK Killer

Hiking Trips, Tree Houses and Boy Scout Campouts: Inside the Secret, Surprisingly Sweet Family Life of the BTK Serial Killer

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.