Paris Jackson Denies Having a "Meltdown" Amid Michael Jackson Documentary Controversy

Paris Jackson is denying reports that she had suffered a meltdown, reiterating that she's "happy" and "healthy," while her late father Michael Jackson is making headlines again due to a documentary that revisits two past and unverified claims of child sex abuse made against him.

Last month, E! News learned that the late King of Pop's 20-year-old daughter had checked into a treatment facility to "take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health." Paris later tweeted that she had "taken a break" from work, social media and her phone "because it can be too much sometimes," and said she was "happy and healthy and feeling better than ever."

She reiterated those comments on Saturday, about a week after British tabloids posted unconfirmed reports that claimed Paris had suffered a "complete meltdown" over the new Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland, which focuses on two men accusing her late father of child sexual abuse.

"There's no meltdown, no 'losing [my] s--t,' or being demanding of anyone," Paris tweeted. "Please don't believe what you read."

Another unconfirmed report, posted by RadarOnline on Friday, claimed that Paris is demanding that Macaulay Culkin, her father's friend and her godfather, publicly denounce Leaving Neverland and the child sexual abuse claims in it. Macaulay, who is close with Paris, has not commented.