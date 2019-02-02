Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Reunite and Show PDA After Comedy Show

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are certainly fueling those romance rumors...

On Friday, the 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star and comic and the 45-year-old actress were photographed walking together and holding hands outside the Los Angeles comedy venue Largo at the Coronet, where he performed a show. The actress bundled up in a black and white checked AllSaints coat.

"Pete arrived at Largo on his own a little while before his 10 p.m. show time," an eyewitness told E! News. "He was in a good mood and walked in with his arms in the air, saying hi to people. A few minutes before the show, Kate Beckinsale was dropped off in the back alley of the venue and went straight backstage. Kate rushed inside with her hand over her face."

"At the end of the show, Pete and Kate left together through the back door," the eyewitness continued. "Pete was holding Kate's hand tight and led her to their waiting car. They were giggling together in the back of the car and having fun."