Bow Wow Arrested After Alleged Fight With Woman

Bow Wow was arrested early on Saturday in Atlanta for allegedly assaulting a woman.

A rep for the 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Shad Moss, had no immediate comment about the incident when reached by E! News. An Atlanta police spokesperson told E! News that around 4:15 a.m., police answered a call about a dispute and spoke with a woman named Leslie Holden, who told them Bow Wow assaulted her. The spokesperson said that the rapper told police that Holden assaulted him. She too has not commented on the incident.

Both he and the women had visible minor injuries.

"Officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery," the police spokesperson said, adding that the two were set to be transported to the same jail.

The incident remains under investigation.