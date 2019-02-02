Roger Mathews Pens Letter to JWoww Amid Divorce Drama: "We Are Both A--holes"

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 2, 2019 8:41 AM
Jenni "JWoww" Farley and estranged husband Roger Mathews' divorce drama keeps getting uglier.
Earlier this week, the Jersey Shore actress released a lengthy statement on her website, accusing her ex of physical abuse and allegedly putting their two young children in harm's way. In a video message released the following day, Mathews said her "rant" was "highly erroneous" and "had many lies in it" and also posted copies of legal documents he says his attorneys sent to the judge overseeing their divorce case. JWoww's team then said in a statement that the accusations he makes in the documents are "laced with false statements."
On Saturday morning, Mathews posted a lengthy written message to his ex on his website.
"You painted me as a woman beater. The facts are these," he wrote. "No one, man or woman, husband or wife has the right to put their hands on each other. I take responsibility for that night in question, and one other night that I can think of that, I pushed you. You edited out your actions and violent behavior prior to me pushing you which I knew you would do."
"I wonder why in the eight years together you never once, not once said to me or ANYONE for that matter that I was physically abusive with you in any way," Mathews wrote. "You have punched me in the face you have always been the aggressor...You are always the aggressor. I want to say right here, and right now that did not give me the right to push you, and for that I am sorry, and I apologized at the time too."
JWoww has not responded to Mathews' letter.
Mathews called on JWoww to work together for the sake of their children.
"I do not hate you," he added. "If I can forgive you and you can forgive me, certainly the world can try and forgive us. Please let's stop the madness. Let's both get help. For our children. We owe them that. I am not an abuser Jenni and you know it. We look like a--holes to the world. We are. We are both a--holes."
In December, Mathews said in Instagram videos that he and JWoww had had an argument and that he phoned the police, who arrived to check on them and then left. He said that later that night, police returned and removed him from their home, saying that JWoww had filed a temporary restraining order against him.
Mathews wrote in his letter on Saturday that JWoww later posted her "rant" online after he asked for 50/50 custody of their children.
Mathews also added, "You claim in your rant that I put our children in harm's way by filming myself and driving. I was doing 20 miles an hour leaving my buddy's development, but I will concede that that was not well thought out and I will absolutely refrain from doing that in the future. It's hypocritical of you however cause you are on the phone constantly while driving and doing your makeup and texting."
Mathews also disputed his ex's claim that their son Greyson is autistic. On Thursday, Us Weekly quoted a source as saying that Mathews was "not supporting" the 2-year-old's special needs and that this was is a "huge issue" between him and JWoww.
"As far as our son goes, we differ on his diagnosis, yes," Mathews wrote in his letter. "Many people, some of which I cannot name for they are in fear of retaliation from you, do not believe he is autistic. That includes some of HIS VERY OWN THERAPISTS. He is an amazing little boy and so high functioning."
Mathews also slammed JWoww for requesting child support from him, writing, "You make millions of dollars a year. Millions. I make maybe $100,000."
