Leggings for Brunch and Beyond

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Feb. 2, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
E-Comm: Leggings for Brunch and Beyond

We don't know about you, but we live in leggings 365 days a year.

They're comfy, there's tons of options and they are insanely flattering. What's not to love? Especially when it gets cold out, it's basically all we want to wear. Fast forward to the weekend and we're upping the game. The way we see it, the last two days of the week are really an opportunity to have fun with the style of leggings your sporting. Instead of solid black, opt for bold colors, loud prints, a metallic fabrics. Seriously, we mean it when we say you can and you should wear any and all of these from a workout class to brunch, then to errand running an beyond. 

Need we say more? we didn't think so. Get to shopping, girl!

E-Comm: Leggings for Brunch and Beyond

TLA by Morgan Stewart x REVOLVE Classic Capri Legging

BUY IT: $92 at Revolve

E-Comm: Leggings for Brunch and Beyond

Lauren Moshi Aaliyah Legging

BUY IT: $121 at Revolve

E-Comm: Leggings for Brunch and Beyond

Free People Vegan Legging

BUY IT: $78 at Revolve

Article continues below

E-Comm: Leggings for Brunch and Beyond

Spiritual Gangster Perfect High Waist Legging

BUY IT: $98 at Revolve

E-Comm: Leggings for Brunch and Beyond

YEAR OF OURS x REVOLVE Motorsport Legging

BUY IT: $106 at Revolve

E-Comm: Leggings for Brunch and Beyond

Wear It To Heart Slide Stripe Legging

BUY IT: $89 at Revolve

Article continues below

E-Comm: Leggings for Brunch and Beyond

Puma Amplified Leggings

BUY IT: $35 at Revolve

E-Comm: Leggings for Brunch and Beyond

Wear It To Heart Jaxon High Waist Legging

BUY IT: $98 at Revolve

E-Comm: Leggings for Brunch and Beyond

BEACH RIOT Rib Legging

BUY IT: $88 at Revolve

Article continues below

E-Comm: Leggings for Brunch and Beyond

ALO High Waist Moto Leggings

BUY IT: $114 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Leggings for Brunch and Beyond

BEACH RIOT Beach Leggings

BUY IT: $115 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Leggings for Brunch and Beyond

COMMANDO Control Top Faux Patent Leather Leggings

BUY IT: $98 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

E-Comm: Leggings for Brunch and Beyond

SPANX® High Waist Faux Leather Leggings

BUY IT: $98 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Leggings for Brunch and Beyond

GOOD AMERICAN Core Strength High Waist Leggings

BUY IT: $109 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Leggings for Brunch and Beyond

PUMA Kiss Artica T7 Leggings

BUY IT: $28 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

 
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Fashion , Style

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lady Gaga, Marc Jacobs NYFW

17 History-Making Moments From Fashion Weeks Around the World

Kitten Bowl 2019

Meet the Fierce and Furry Cats Competing in Kitten Bowl 2019

Conversations with a Killer: the Ted Bundy Tapes

The Serial Killer and the Women Who Loved Him: Dissecting Ted Bundy's Three Defining Relationships

Gerard Pique, Shakira

Whenever, Wherever: The Secrets of Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Private Love Story

6 Hilarious "RuPaul's Drag Race" Celeb Impressions

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Every Time Kylie Jenner Sparked Engagement Rumors With Travis Scott

Colton Underwood, Aly Raisman, 2017 Golden Globes, Couples

Aly Raisman Weighs In on Colton Underwood as The Bachelor

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.