Before We Talk Too Much About Rebooting Gossip Girl, Let's Revisit the Original Couples

  • By
    &

by TV Scoop Team | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 5:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gossip Girl Cast, 2007

Andrew Eccles / The CW

The CW isn't "there yet" when it comes to a Gossip Girl reboot, and honestly, after thinking about it...neither are we.

Why reboot when we've got six seasons still to obsess over, a whole bunch of couples to argue about, and seven years of post-Gossip Girl careers to follow? Maybe in a couple years, we'll be fully ready for a Gossip Girl who's fluent in Instagram filters with the entire world at their fingertips on their way to Fyre Fest, but for now, we're here to look back upon the couples we'll never forget, reboot or no reboot, even if we've already made ourselves forget how it all ended the first time.  

(Dan as Gossip Girl? Dan?! We're still trying to wrap our head around that one.) 

Back in 2015, we went through and ranked the show's 30-some significant couples, and it's clearly time to revisit them once again. 

If you don't agree, well, we didn't ask you. XOXO, The TV Team

Gossip Girl Couples, Ed Westwick, Taylor Momsen

The CW

25. Chuck and Jenny

Nope. Gross. Need bleach for our brains, please and thank you. 

Gossip Girl Couples, Leighton Meester, Hugo Becker

The CW

24. Blair and Prince Louis

Like a Lifetime movie gone horribly wrong.

Gossip Girl Couples, Robert John Burke, Kelly Rutherwod

The CW

23. Bart and Lily

Who knew two robots could fall in love? And make each other even more intolerable?

Article continues below

Gossip Girl Couples, Matthew Settle, Kailee DeFer

The CW

22. Rufus and Ivy

Shudders. Still not recovered from this. PTGGD is real, y'all.

Gossip Girl Couples, Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen

The CW

21. Nate and Jenny

This just felt so wrong. So, so wrong.

Gossip Girl Couples, Penn Badgley, Michelle Tratchenberg

The CW

20. Dan and Georgina

Remember when she convinced him they had a child together? HAHAHA.

Article continues below

Gossip Girl Couples, Penn Badgley, Hilary Duff

The CW

19. Dan and Olivia

Never forget their threesome with Vanessa. (Before she ran off to continue being a movie star. Totally relatable.)

Gossip Girl Couples, Aaron Tveit, Blake Lively

The CW

18. Serena and Tripp

We won't lie, we were into Serena hooking up with Nate's married politician cousin at first…before he left her at the scene of a car accident. And tried to pin it on her. BY MOVING HER UNCONSCIOUS BODY. Way harsh!

Gossip Girl Couples, Chace Crawford, Kailee DeFer, Ella Rae Peck, Katie Cassidy, Tika Sumpter

The CW

17. Nate with Ivy/Lola/Juliet/Rayna

Can anyone really distinguish any of these relationships? No? That's what we thought. (You can add Sage, Bree and Diane in here, too!)

Article continues below

Gossip Girl Couples, Jessica Szohr, Chace Crawford

The CW

16. Nate and Vanessa

Snooze City, population: everyone.

Gossip Girl Couples, Penn Badgley, Jessica Szohr

The CW

15. Dan and Vanessa

Of all Vanessa's relationships, this was the least awful. So that's something?

Gossip Girl Couples, Patrick Heusinger, Leighton Meester

The CW

14. Blair and Lord Marcus

Total catch…until it was revealed he was banging his step-mother. Don't you hate it when that happens?

Article continues below

Gossip Girl Couples, Matthew Settle, Lisa Loeb

The CW

13. Rufus and Lisa Loeb

Still LOL-ing over these two ending up together. Sure, why not?!

Gossip Girl Couples, Blake Lively, David Call, John Patrick Amedori, Barry Watson, Sam Page

The CW

12. Serena and Ben/Aaron/Steve/Colin

Like, can you even tell which guy is which? Exactly. 

Gossip Girl Couples, Michelle Tratchenberg, Desmond Harrington

The CW

11. Jack and Georgina

Hey, if any two people were tailor-made for each other, it's this gruesome twosome.

Article continues below

Gossip Girl Couples, Chace Crawford, Leighton Meester

The CW

10. Nate and Blair

Ah, first love. These two were cute (if you forget the cheating and all), but not in an epic way. 

Gossip Girl Couples, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Aaron Schwartz

The CW

9. Dorota and Vanya

So cute, but so peripheral. A web series about their home-life probably would've been pretty funny. 

Gossip Girl Couples, Chace Crawford, Blake Lively

The CW

8. Nate and Serena

We'll always have that gorgeously lit steamy flashback bar romp, right? Still, they were a little bland, with their romance being much more central and epic in the book series. (But they were so, so pretty, right?)

Article continues below

Gossip Girl Couples, Connor Paolo, Matt Doyle

The CW

7. Eric and Jonathan

A sidelined romance that didn't get enough screen-time, in our opinion! (Ditto Eric as a character, in general.) Still, they felt like a real couple. 

Gossip Girl Couples, Penn Badgley, Blake Lively

The CW

6. Dan and Serena

Serena. Married. Gossip Girl. WHAT?! Sigh…while they were kind of ruined by the end, season one Derena was kind of epic, right? And hey, in the end, Lonely Boy landed the Golden Girl...even though he tried to destroy her life through an anonymous blog for six years.

Gossip Girl Couples, Matthew Settle, Kelly Rutherford

The CW

5. Rufus and Lily

We are still SO mad at the writers for screwing this one up. They had such a rich history and star-crossed (or crosstown, to be more precise) romance that was not paid its proper respect in the end. 

Article continues below

Gossip Girl Couples, Wallace Shawn, Margaret Colin

The CW

4. Cyrus and Eleanor

"Not enough" of these two! We aspire to have a marriage like theirs, TBH. 

Gossip Girl OMG Moments Gallery

Giovanni Rufino / The CW

3. Dan and Blair

Yes, we dared to Dair. BYE HATERS. Seriously, these two, out of all the main characters, were the most well-suited for each other. In real-life, they would've been endgame. However...

Gossip Girl

Giovanni Rufino/The CW

2. Chuck and Blair

From that first show-changing hookup in the limo, Chair became one of TV's most iconic couples, right up there with Ross and Rachel, Seth and Summer, etc. Sure, they had their ups (Chuck finally saying "I love you") and downs (Chuck sold her for a hotel), but these two were made for each other. They were inevitable. 

So what couple could possibly beat Chair for the throne?

Article continues below

Gossip Girl

CW

1. Blair and Serena

Boys may come and go, but friends are forever. And, despite the arguments over the years over guys, college, jealousy issues and what not, Blair and Serena did besties better than anyone. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gossip Girl , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jenny McCarthy, The Masked Singer

Jenny McCarthy Really Suspected the Masked Singer's Rabbit Might Be Husband Donnie Wahlberg

Lindsay Lohan, Liz & Dick

The 35 Most Insane Things to Ever Happen on Lifetime

Tori Spelling, 90210

Tori Spelling Confirms Beverly Hills, 90210 Mockumentary Is In the Works

"Flipping Out" Stars Jeff Lewis & Gage Edwards Have Separated

Tori Spelling Confirms "Beverly Hills, 90210" Mockumentary

Fuller House, Candace Cameron Bure

Why Is Fuller House Ending?

Heather Morris, Glee

12 Times Birthday Girl Heather Morris Stole the Show on Glee as Unicorn-Lover Brittany S. Pierce

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.