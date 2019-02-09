How Camila Cabello Firmly Broke Out of Fifth Harmony's Shadow

Clutching the moonman for Video of the Year at last year's MTV Video Music Awards, there was just one person Camila Cabello wanted to share the moment with: her 15-year-old self.

Six years earlier, she had been feeling out her place in Fifth Harmony, a newly formed girl group just trying to outshine the collection of other acts on The X Factor, and desperate to set foot on the famed award show's pink carpet. "I wanna be there SOOOOOOO bad you don't understand," she tweeted, "#someday." So when no less than Madonna handed her the night's top trophy, it was a complete out of body experience.

"YOURE NOT GONNA BELIEVE THIS SMOL CAMILA," she responded to her old missive, "BUT: IN 2018 MADONNA IS GOING TO GIVE YOU AN AWARD FOR VIDEO OF THE YEAR AND YOUR ACNE WILL CLEAR."

While she was certainly grateful the HD cameras were capturing a smoother visage, it was the whole pop legend honoring her bit that left her hands shaking. "Madonna, I love you so, so much. I've seen every single music video of yours. I've seen every single documentary of yours," she said in her acceptance speech. "You've inspired me so much, and for that reason, this is a surreal moment. And, I love you, seriously. I can't believe it."