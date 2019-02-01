Tori Spelling Confirms Beverly Hills, 90210 Mockumentary Is In the Works

Spelling was surprised that it was Ken Jeong who guessed that it was her, since he was the one she didn't really know very well.

"Jenny [McCarthy] and I have been friends for years, and I grew up with Robin Thicke. I'm like, he's gonna know it's me," she said. "The only one I didn't really know at all was Ken, and he's the one that guessed me."

Spelling was focused on embodying the character of the Unicorn as opposed to trying to throw people off that it was her.

"I had to be like, regal, but also I had my little giggle. My friends say when they look back that the shoulder shrug gave it away," she shared.

Spelling said she practiced with her kids, though they weren't allowed to come to set with her.

"It was a closed set, because they didn't want anyone to guess. If there's five little ones showing up, they might be like, who's crazy enough in Hollywood to have five kids? Tori Spelling!"