Rachel Bilson Shares Epic Throwback Photo With Rami Malek

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 10:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rachel Bilson, Rami Malek, TBT

Instagram / Rachel Bilson

She can say she knew him when!

Rachel Bilson posted on her Instagram page on Thursday the ultimate name-drop and epic #tbt photo of her with Rami Malek. The Mr. Robot actor recently won a SAG Award and Golden Globe winner for his portrayal of late singer Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, a Queen biopic and is nominated for his role at the 2019 Oscars, which take place later this month.

In the photo, Malek and Bilson, who is known for roles on Hart of DixieNashville and The O.C., are pictured smiling and hugging outside a theater when they were younger.

Photos

Everything Bohemian Rhapsody Got Wrong

"Hey @ramimalek where'd you get that gold chain? #tbt #oscarworthy #dontforgetthelittlepeople," Bilson wrote.

Rachel Bilson, Rami Malek

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

However, several people who commented on her photo insisted that Rami's identical twin brother Sami Malek was the person pictured with Bilson.

Rami Malek, Sami Malek

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Malek and Bilson, both 37, attended the private Catholic school Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles and graduated in 1999.

Another Notre Fame alum, class of '02 member and Broadway and Smash star Katharine McPhee, also recently posted an epic #tbt pic of her and another immensely famous celebrity—Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rachel Bilson , Rami Malek , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2018 Emmys

Couple Goals! Jessica Biel Shares Hilariously Cute Photo of Justin Timberlake on His Birthday

Tori Spelling, 90210

Tori Spelling Confirms Beverly Hills, 90210 Mockumentary Is In the Works

Leonardo DiCaprio,Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bündchen Reveals the Real Reason Behind Leonardo DiCaprio Split

Tekashi69, Daniel Hernandez

Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty to 9 Charges in Federal Drugs and Weapons Case

John David Madison, JD Madison, Southern Charm

J.D. Madison's Sexual Assault Accuser Arrested for Filing False Police Report

The Bachelorette, Craig Robinson

Bachelorette Alum Craig Robinson Reveals Drug Addiction and Suicide Attempt

Fuller House, Candace Cameron Bure

Why Is Fuller House Ending?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.