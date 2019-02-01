This Is How Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Is Ending

The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is going out with a big finish. The series finale of the critically acclaimed series from Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna will air on Friday, April 5 with a musical special titled "Yes, It's Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special!" airing right after the final scripted episode.

All this kicks off at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 5.

"The songwriters of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom, Jack Dolgen and Adam Schlesinger, have written more than 150 outstanding songs in our four seasons. It is an unprecedented contribution to the American songbook. I'm so thrilled we can share those songs with the world in a spontaneous format that really showcases their humor and genius," Brosh McKenna, the series co-creator and showrunner, said in a statement.