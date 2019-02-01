Ellen DeGeneres Predicts Colton Underwood's Final 2 The Bachelor Contestants

The competition for Colton Underwood's heart is still ongoing on The Bachelor, but Ellen DeGeneres thinks she has the final two figured out.

The ABC reality star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and DeGeneres tried her best to get some scoop on the outcome of this season. Colton wouldn't say if he's engaged, but reiterated what he's said before: "I can say I'm definitely the happiest I've been in my life. I wouldn't have gone on the show if I didn't think it was going to be good."

In regard to the fantasy suites, Colton said they didn't play the board games Ellen sent over, but "was by far the most pivotal week of the whole entire season," he said.