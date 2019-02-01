Sex Education Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 6:02 AM
Netflix is continuing your sex education...with a second season of Sex Education. The acclaimed British comedy starring Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson will return for a second season.
"The reception to season one has been so exciting. Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible," creator Laurie Dunn said in a statement. "I'm hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can't wait to continue this amazing journey."
Season two will once again be eight episodes.
"Laurie Nunn has captured the awkward teenage experience with a lot of heart and humor in Sex Education," Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix, said in a statement. "Along with the Eleven team and executive producer and director Ben Taylor, she's created a universally relatable series that has resonated with our members around the world."
See the announcement video from the cast about Butterfield's character, Otis Milburn, below. Season one also starred Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison. All will reprise their roles in season two.
Netflix estimated more than 40 million households watched the show within four weeks of its debut. After the series debuted, the streaming platform sent Butterfield, Mackey and Gatwa on a trip through Southern states in the US, you can see snapshots from their trip below.
Netflix
Costars Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa play classmates in Netflix's hit British comedy.
Netflix
The actors loved all the sugar in the beignets.
Netflix
Ncuti Gatwa inquired if Beyoncé had been at any of their New Orleans stops.
Netflix
Netflix
Asa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa said the alligator they had tasted like chicken.
Netflix
The trio also enjoyed popular Bourbon Street drink, hurricanes.
Netflix
Asa Butterfield bought his first BMX bike in NOLA when he was there as a teenager.
Netflix
Netflix
On their first night in NOLA the cast experienced was a 2nd Line Parade walking down the street past them.
Netflix
In addition to all the food firsts, they did karaoke for the first time at Cat's Meow.
Netflix
As the vegetarian of the group, Emma Mackey acted as the referee with the boys while they tried the new foods.
Netflix
Netflix
The trio got on their cowboy boots and went line dancing at Wildhorse Saloon.
Netflix
The cast had many firsts in Nashville, including traditional BBQ.
Netflix
The cast had to be talked down from adopting puppies while in Nashville.
Netflix
Netflix
Asa Butterfield got a Southern wardrobe upgrade while in Nashville.
Netflix
Toward the end of the trip, Emma Mackey was recognized by a viewer for the first time, it was a pure interaction for all involved, Netflix said.
Season one of Sex Education is now streaming on Netflix.
