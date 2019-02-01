Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are the Cutest Parents-to-Be During Bristol Visit

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 5:41 AM

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kids, Bristol Visit

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle braved the winter weather on Friday for their royal visit to Bristol.

The Duchess of Sussex kept warm in a stunning coat by William Vintage and a dress by Oscar de la Renta. She also accessorized her look with olive green Sophie Flint boots and a matching Ralph Lauren clutch and wore her hair down with loose waves. Meanwhile, her hubby looked sharp in a gray coat, black sweater and gray pants.

Even the cold weather couldn't keep royal admirers away, and a group of children from the local Abbey Wood Nursery School bundled up to give the royals a warm welcome. Despite the frigid temperature, the duke and duchess made sure to stop by and greet the young well-wishers before heading inside the Bristol Old Vic.

Meghan greeted the children first. But after a young boy asked about Harry's whereabouts, she brought him over, too. The prince shook a few of the children's hands and asked if they were keeping warm. In a video captured by royal contributor Omid Scobie, Meghan could also be heard saying the children did "an excellent job waving their flags."

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

The youngsters certainly dressed appropriately for the occasion, too. According to Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English, a few of the children wore princess costumes underneath their snowsuits. As excited as some of the kiddos were, the journalist reported some youngsters were more interested in eating their digestives.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kids, Bristol Visit

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan also thanked the well-wishers for braving the elements.

"We're all in the same boat," she said, per another one of Scobie's videos. "Thank you for staying outside in this weather, my goodness."

She even apologized for her cold hands while greeting a fan.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Bristol Visit

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The couple also showed some sweet PDA and held hands as they greeted the crowd.

It won't be long until Meghan and Harry have their own child. The duchess is pregnant and expected to give birth this spring.

