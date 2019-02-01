Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are the Cutest Parents-to-Be During Bristol Visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle braved the winter weather on Friday for their royal visit to Bristol.

The Duchess of Sussex kept warm in a stunning coat by William Vintage and a dress by Oscar de la Renta. She also accessorized her look with olive green Sophie Flint boots and a matching Ralph Lauren clutch and wore her hair down with loose waves. Meanwhile, her hubby looked sharp in a gray coat, black sweater and gray pants.

Even the cold weather couldn't keep royal admirers away, and a group of children from the local Abbey Wood Nursery School bundled up to give the royals a warm welcome. Despite the frigid temperature, the duke and duchess made sure to stop by and greet the young well-wishers before heading inside the Bristol Old Vic.

Meghan greeted the children first. But after a young boy asked about Harry's whereabouts, she brought him over, too. The prince shook a few of the children's hands and asked if they were keeping warm. In a video captured by royal contributor Omid Scobie, Meghan could also be heard saying the children did "an excellent job waving their flags."