Here’s Why Taylor Swift Fans Think She’s Finally Doing Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

Ring the alarm! Taylor Swift fans think the Reputation singer will finally make an appearance on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment.

On Wednesday night, the Late Late Show host shared a cryptic tweet that sent Swifties into a frenzy.

"Some of you have never had to harmonize with a grammy winner while driving and it shows," he wrote.

While this has been a running joke on Twitter for a hot minute, where people post factitious tweets about privilege, it seems like the late-night host was just joining in on the fun. However, Swifties didn't take it as a prank after James responded to a fan with Taylor's famous Reputation album font.

"I beg your pardon," the host wrote in the Reputation font, after someone said, "Change your font and don't know how to act, huh?" The Twitter user was referring to the star's recent font change on his profile.

Change your font and don't know how to act, huh?

Not long after, the "Shake It Off" singer's fans freaked out, bombarding the host's tweet. The responses ranged from "omg" to "I will scream."

One user wrote, "If this is a Taylor Swift hint, then I'm going to scream," while another posted, "You're in London and so is Taylor. I swear if it is her omg."