How Grey's Anatomy's Big Cancer Story Was Based on Very Real Life

From what Finch has seen, the true experience of living with cancer in the way that she is hasn't been shown on TV before.

"It's new to this audience is new to frankly most television audiences," she says. "I've yet to see a version of my cancer on television. I've yet to see a version of my disability on television. And to be clear, everybody with cancer does not have a disability, but because mine is chronic, it's become that, and that's how I identify. We will get to watch Catherine have her normal life, and every once in awhile and do what I do, which is go get some scans and get told whether things shrunk or stayed the same."

As Finch's life has remained much the same, Catherine's will too.

"The fact of the matter is my life is typical and every once in a while is a scan, and I live scan to scan, and I just appreciate the time that I have in between. That's going to be the same for Catherine. We're going to to watch her do surgery again and be with her husband and all those things she listed off [as she woke up]. We're going to get to see Catherine [Fox], and once in a while, we're going to see her managing her cancer."