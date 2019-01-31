Couple Goals! Jessica Biel Shares Hilariously Cute Photo of Justin Timberlake on His Birthday

  • By
    &

by alyssa morin | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 4:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Instagram

Jessica Biel/Instagram

Jessica Biel is proving she and her husband, Justin Timberlake, are couple goals. 

JT fans will know that today marks his 38th birthday, and his wife is celebrating with an adorable throwback photo.

Literally sharing a #tbt on Instagram, Biel posted an adorably embarrassing pic of her and Justin posing—wait for it—underwater. Her post made a splash alright!

"Since the days of embarrassing pink ruffled bikinis and underwater photo shoots, you have been infusing my life with so much joy and laughter that I blame YOU for my smile lines," the 36-year-old writes in her heartfelt post.

"But I wouldn't trade them for the world. I wear them with pride knowing that I am the luckiest human around to have the honor of hearing your jokes, your words, your voice, ever day of my life."

Of course, she wished her husband a happy birthday with a wonderful pun, no less.

"Happy birthday to the man of my blue ocean dreams. I love you."

Read

Watch Jessica Biel Fall Asleep During Justin Timberlake's Birthday Celebration

On Wednesday, the couple celebrated Justin's pre-birthday festivities with a bang, or as the "Suit and Tie" singer put it, the "wifey really going all out tonight."

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Candids

Alex Berliner/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

But before his leading lady "went all out," she made sure to get some much-needed beauty sleep. Of course, JT caught it all on video.  

In his Instagram clip, he's singing "Happy Birthday" to himself and pans the camera towards his wife, who is getting some zzz's in their car ride.

"I'm just preparing for our big night out. Just preparing," Jessica said once she realized the camera was facing her.

She later hit up Justin's comment section and wrote, "A girl needs her beauty sleep before you HIT THE CLUB."

Good point, Jess. Good point! 

The two lovebirds have been married for six years, so it's nice to see they're still having fun, especially on the 'gram. Keep these hilarious (and adorable) moments coming! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Timberlake , Jessica Biel , Instagram , Celebrities , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Padma Lakshmi, Fatima Ali, Cancer

How Top Chef Honored Fatima Ali After Her Death

Grey's Anatomy

How Grey's Anatomy's Big Cancer Story Was Based on Very Real Life

Love Island couples, Josh Denzel, Kaz Crossley

Love Island's Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel Split: See Where More Couples Stand Today

Gossip Girl Cast, 2007

Gossip Girl Reboot "Discussion" Underway at The CW

Super Bowl 53: Best Commercials...So Far

Dixie Chicks Ex-Husband Contests Prenup for $60K a Month

Tori Spelling Pulls the Mask Off of "The Masked Singer"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.