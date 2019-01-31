Couple Goals! Jessica Biel Shares Hilariously Cute Photo of Justin Timberlake on His Birthday

Jessica Biel is proving she and her husband, Justin Timberlake, are couple goals.

JT fans will know that today marks his 38th birthday, and his wife is celebrating with an adorable throwback photo.

Literally sharing a #tbt on Instagram, Biel posted an adorably embarrassing pic of her and Justin posing—wait for it—underwater. Her post made a splash alright!

"Since the days of embarrassing pink ruffled bikinis and underwater photo shoots, you have been infusing my life with so much joy and laughter that I blame YOU for my smile lines," the 36-year-old writes in her heartfelt post.

"But I wouldn't trade them for the world. I wear them with pride knowing that I am the luckiest human around to have the honor of hearing your jokes, your words, your voice, ever day of my life."

Of course, she wished her husband a happy birthday with a wonderful pun, no less.

"Happy birthday to the man of my blue ocean dreams. I love you."