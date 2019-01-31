In a Twist, the Fiji Water Girl Is Now Suing the Company That Made Her Famous

Isn't it ironic that Fiji Water Girl is now suing Fiji Water for profiting from her appearance at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Court documents obtained by E! News reveal that the star, whose stage name is Kelleth Cuthbert, is suing the brand for " the unauthorized use of [Fiji Water Girl's] photograph, likeness and identity." In plain terms, the model is suing the company for using her image as the focal point of a global marketing campaign, which was inspired by Kelleth's viral moment on the red carpet of the award show.

According to the documents, the model claims that she never gave Fiji Water authorization to use her photos to create cardboard cutouts of herself. She also claims that she did not "sign away her rights to 'Fiji Water Girl'" as the beverage brand allegedly tried to get her to do.

Moreover, the model claims that Fiji Water pressured her into signing a "fake document" authorizing the use of her image.